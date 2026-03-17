Republican Senator Claims ID Is Required ‘To Have a Child’ 

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) claimed that having an identification card is required “to have a child” in the U.S. He did not elaborate as to when or to whom he thinks the ID would need to be presented.

Senate Republicans are currently trying to pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a passport, when registering to vote. Opponents of the legislation state that it could disenfranchise millions of Americans who do not have ready access to such documents. President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged the Senate to pass the bill, even if it means ending the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to break. Republicans control the chamber 53-47 and do not currently have the votes to advance the bill.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, McCormick explained that he supports the bill, and said ID is required to engage in other activities, including having children, apparently:

There’s a number of ways – five or six ways – to demonstrate citizenship. And there’s a number of things that qualify as sufficient voter ID. And that same argument against voter ID, I mean, you have to have an ID to get a six pack, you have to have it to give blood, you have to have it to have a child, and you have to have it to get married. This is a commonsense thing.

In his State of the Union address, Trump told the Senate to pass the SAVE Act, and flat-out claimed Democrats can only win elections by committing voter fraud.

“They wanna cheat,” the president said. “They have cheated. And their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat. And we’re gonna stop it. We have to stop it.”

Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!