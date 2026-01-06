Dave Smith GOES OFF On Trump With Theo Von: ‘He’s Totally Divided His Base’

Comedian Dave Smith joined Theo Von’s podcast for Tuesday’s episode and delivered a lengthy takedown of President Donald Trump, arguing that Trump has lost his momentum and is now a puppet of billionaire Miriam Adelson.

Smith and Von were both part of the so-called “manosphere” of podcast hosts that helped propel Trump to victory in 2024. Smith, a vocal pro-Palestinian supporter in the media, was an outspoken critic of ex-President Joe Biden’s policy regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

“I mean, if you just think, right—so I was here a year ago with you. How drastically different things are from just a year ago. I mean, like a year ago, Donald Trump had his highest approval ratings that he’s ever had. He was the greatest political comeback story in American history, just something that was totally like—it was amazing the way he not only came back from, like, say where he was right after January 6th, when the question was whether he was going to go to jail and going through all the trials and getting shot, and then to not only come back and win the popular vote and win every swing state, but he won the culture. He won the youth,” Smith began, adding:

It would have seemed impossible just a few years earlier.

“Black kids were calling him daddy,” Von quipped as Smith continued:

Literally, Black kids. Jon Jones is doing the Trump dance at Madison Square Garden. We were both there that night. And just a crazy, crazy thing, right? And now… he’s totally divided his base. There’s an infight in the Republican—all this stuff. But anyway, so a year ago, when people were so excited about Donald Trump coming in, you never met one Trump supporter in your life who went, “Now we’re going to get regime change in Venezuela. That’s why I’m excited that Donald Trump’s here.” I mean, people wanted no new wars. They wanted the border secure. They wanted the economy turned around. They wanted inflation dealt with. There was no demand from Trump’s base. And so this is like one more example of Donald Trump just siding with the war hawks over his own people. And one of the things that really I find to be so—it’s such an intolerable humiliation of Donald Trump supporters—is that all these guys, the war hawks: Marco Rubio, Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin—go down the list—all of them, Ted Cruz, every last one of them, they were the Never Trumpers. I don’t know if maybe some people just weren’t paying attention to politics as long as I’ve been. They were the Never Trumpers. Anyone but Donald Trump. They ran a front-page cover of National Review saying, “Never Trump, anyone but Donald Trump,” all of them. Ben Shapiro said, “On issues of—because it’s a matter of principle, I will never vote for Donald Trump.” He said he would hold his nose and allow Hillary Clinton to be elected president before he sent his, at the time, massive audience to support Donald Trump. And now, Donald Trump turns around and makes Little Marco his national security advisor.

Von asked, “Do you remember how he embarrassed him on that, in the debates?”

Smith replied, “Yep, and you call them Little Marco. He used to tear them apart. And you know what he used to say? Man, oh dude, I hope I’m getting this right. There was—I believe there’s a tweet, you could probably find it—where Donald Trump said something like, “Sheldon Adelson will be able to control Little Marco, and that’s why you can’t let him be president.”

“And that’s the lady’s husband, right?” Von asked.

“Yeah, he died, but Miriam Adelson is still alive. And they’re his biggest donors. They’ve given him hundreds of millions of dollars. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I don’t even think that, like, if you counted the money for his first run, his second run, and the midterms, they’re probably close to a billion dollars that they’ve given,’ Smith replied.

Von then pulled up a headline, “Look right there: ‘Sheldon Adelson is looking to give big dollars to Rubio because he feels he can mold him into his perfect little puppet.’ Wow. ‘I agree,’ he says.”

“Okay, he agrees with that. Just to be clear, this is—and this is just a fact,” Smith continued as Von noted, “This is 2015.”

“Nobody—nobody has been molded into more of a puppet for the Adelsons than Donald Trump. And Donald Trump now—which I know you’ve probably seen a couple of—it’s so crazy. And I’m not saying this is the case—I don’t think this is the case—but it almost seems like Donald Trump is mocking them when he’ll talk about how much they just care about Israel,” Smith said, adding:

Like he’ll open—he goes out of his way about who Miriam Adelson and Sheldon Adelson that he’ll go, “They gave me a lot of money and they called me all the time and they always come by and they’re always asking for something, and it’s always for Israel, and I do it all. I give it all to them.” Like he’s just openly telling you that these—look, Miriam Adelson is a Palestinian. She was born before the creation of the state of Israel in what is today Israel. Am I right about this? What year was she born? In 1945. Yeah, you could say Israeli-American, but there’s no such thing as Israel in 1945. Israel wasn’t created till 1948. She was born in Palestine. She was born in Tel Aviv, Mandatory Palestine. Mandatory Palestine, right. So anyway, so she’s from there. Now, he is—

