‘We Are The Unhealthiest Population!’ RFK Jr. Snaps at Dem Lawmaker Who Calls Him ‘Bobby’ in Fiery Battle

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) began his questioning of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday by noting his longstanding ties to the Kennedy family.

“Like many of my colleagues, I have a long history with the Kennedys,” Suozzi began. “I’ve got a picture in my office of my father campaigning with John F. Kennedy in 1960. It’s been a big inspiration to me throughout my entire life.”

Suozzi applauded some of the things Kennedy was doing with food dyes and microplastics before asking him about President Donald Trump increasing the defense budget by $500 billion while cutting HHS agencies by at least $10 billion.

“You say he’s not cutting Medicaid,” Suozzi said of Trump. “Nobody buys that, Okay? You say he’s not cutting it, we say he is cutting it. He got rid of the premium tax credits. We say that’s a major problem for the people of the United States of America.”

Kennedy blamed the Democrats for failing to extend the premium tax credits.

“Let’s not think about Democrats versus Republicans, Mr. Kennedy,” Suozzi continued. “I don’t want to do that. I want to be bipartisan. I want to work together. I’ve applauded you on some of the things that I think are good, but how do you square the increase of the defense budget by $500 billion and cutting money for NIH and CDC?”

Kennedy defended Trump, saying, “This president has done more to protect public health than any president in history. He’s the first one,” Kennedy said. “You guys are the ones that gave us the chronic disease epidemic. We are the unhealthiest population on the face of the earth!”

“Did that all happen in the past four years of Biden administration?” Suozzi asked. “It was ‘you guys’? It was the Kennedy administration, the Clinton administration?”

KENNEDY: You’ve been a politician your entire life. SUOZZI: And you have been involved in public life your whole life, as well! KENEDY: Right, but I’m not in elected office. SUOZZI: You’ve tried to run for elected office. You decided not to do it on many occasions. I have followed you very closely, Bobby. KENNEDY: I never ran for anything. SUOZZI: I know! You decide not to at the last minute every time! KENNEDY: What does that have to do with it? SUOZZI: You’re bringing up the politics, not me!

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

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