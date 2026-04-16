Trump Pressed On Iran Ceasefire Says ‘I’m Not Sure It Needs to be Extended’

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters outside the White House on Thursday and pressed for details about the ongoing peace negotiations with Iran.

“Are you considering extending the ceasefire with Iran?” a reporter asked Trump.

“We’re doing very well, I can tell you. Maybe it’ll happen before that. I’m not sure it needs to be extended. Just so you know, Iran wants to make a deal. And we’re dealing very nicely with them. We’ve got to have no nuclear weapons. If we do, that’s a big factor. And they’re willing to do things today that they weren’t willing to two months ago,” Trump replied.

“Do you have any news about Ukraine? Do you have any news regarding Ukraine?” asked another reporter while another asked about the ceasefire.

Trump answered the question about the ceasefire, saying, “I think they will. I think it’s going to be — actually, it’s very exciting because it’s 48 years. We’re going to be meeting with Bibi Netanyahu, as you know, and the president of Lebanon. And I had a great talk with both of them today. They’re going to be having a ceasefire, and that will include Hezbollah. And I think it could be number 10 for me.”

“Mr. President, do you have any news regarding this new crisis? Do you have news regarding this in Ukraine?” asked the reporter again.

“Ukraine is moving along. I wish they could get along, frankly. A lot of people are dying in Ukraine. We’ll see what happens. There are things happening there. We’re focused — we’re focused so much right now on Iran, seeing if we can get that completed. And I think — and I think, if you look, the stock market is good, the oil prices are coming down, and it’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran. And it’s going to be a good deal. It’s going to be a deal without nuclear weapons,” Trump replied, pivoting back to Iran.

“When is the next in-person round of negotiations on the war in Iran? When will that take place?” followed up a different reporter.

“They’re all important. I mean, it’s not a question of a round. All of them are important,” Trump replied.

“When will the next in-person meeting take place?” shouted another reporter as a different one asked, “Mr. President, will you send the Vice President?”

“The blockade has been incredible. It’s been — it’s held. They’re not doing any business. They’re unable to do any business because of the blockade. And so the combination of having no Navy, having no Air Force, having no anti-aircraft equipment — they have nothing. Everything is gone, including their leaders. Now they have a new set of leaders, and we find them very reasonable,” Trump answered.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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