MTG Destroys Pro-Trump Evangelical Defending Deleted Jesus ‘Satan’ Pic — Calls Out ‘Absurd Lie’

Now-former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene destroyed Rev. Franklin Graham for defending President Donald Trump over a post she said depicted Trump as Jesus and featured imagery of “Satan” — and called out Trump’s “absurd lie” explaining it away.

Greene’s disillusionment with Trump began with the Epstein Files but escalated dramatically with his threat to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran. The president also sparked her anger (and other MAGA figures’) with his now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones.

Graham — who recently attended a since-deleted White House event at which Trump was directly compared with Jesus — defended Trump on X/Twitter at great length on Thursday morning, writing in part:

I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ—that would certainly be inappropriate. I’m thankful the President has made it very clear that this was not at all what he thought the AI-generated image was representing—he thought it was a doctor helping someone, and when he learned of the concerns, he immediately removed the post. When I looked at the illustration, I didn’t jump to the same conclusion as some. There were no spiritual references—no halo, there were no crosses, no angels. It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and I think this is a lot to do about nothing. There is so much ill-intended speculation. I think his enemies are always foaming at the mouth at any possible opportunity to make him look bad.

Greene responded with a scathing post of her own calling out the Satanic imagery and ripping Graham for going along with Trump’s “absurd lie”:

Franklin Graham making excuses for Trump posting himself as Jesus is one of the worst things I’ve seen.

Trump posted his blasphemous picture with Satan added above him, the original picture had a soldier. If you search “pictures of Jesus” most of them show Jesus in white with a red robe over his shoulders. Franklin Graham of all people, who is frequently at the WH and with Trump, should be leading Trump to be a Christian, NOT telling other Christians that Trump did nothing wrong when he committed blasphemy. Trump knows what he is doing. He knows what he posted. He knows how to manipulate his followers. And he’s not sorry, he never apologized. Instead he lied, and said he was a doctor, which is also absurd. Jesus warned about this in Matthew 7: 15-20 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.” Pay attention to ACTIONS, not words that tell you what you want to hear.

Greene also included a side-by-side comparison of the Trump picture and a nearly-identical depiction of Jesus.

MTG has recently called for Trump’s removal over this post and others.

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