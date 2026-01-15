George Santos Slams ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Snitches and Suggests He Had ‘Plenty of Reasons to Talk’

George Santos slammed “piece of sh*t” snitches, including rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and suggested he avoided squealing behind bars despite having “plenty of reasons to talk.”

Santos joined comedian Jim Norton for the Wednesday episode of the Jim Norton Can’t Save You podcast where he discussed his incarceration and getting his full, seven-year sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.

While discussing the high profile prisoners at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, including accused murderer Luigi Mangione and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Santos took a shot at Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez. The rapper was sentenced this month to three months for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Hernandez previously entered a guilty plea and testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang when he was facing charges including racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder.

Santos made it clear he has no respect for Hernandez or other “snitches,” even though he wasn’t previously aware of who the musical artist was.

“He’s a rapper. He was in jail and he got out,” Norton explained. “I guess he got out, he testified against people and he was out and I don’t even know why he’s back. I thought he was out for good.”

“Wait, so he’s a snitch?” Santos asked.

“I mean, he did snitch, but his reason was that they were threatening him and he kind of gave a reason as to why he did it,” replied Norton.

“Here’s what’s infuriating,” Santos said. “I had plenty of reasons to talk and, you know, I think snitching is quite reprehensible because you’re a piece of sh*t and just because you got your felonious a** caught, now you’re going to start turning people in. I think that karma has a very special place for snitches like this.”

Santos was sentenced to 87 months in prison in 2025 after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identify theft, but was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump. He was booted from the House in a 2023 vote over ethics concerns and lying about his past and resume.

“George Santos was somewhat of a “rogue,” but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” the president wrote in October when announcing he was ordering Santos to be freed.

Watch above via Jim Norton Can’t Save You.