‘I’ve Seen Too Much’: Congressman Tim Burchett Says He Knows Aliens Exist and He’s Getting Death Threats, Thanks to His ‘Big Mouth’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told Piers Morgan on Tuesday that he’s certain aliens exist because he had seen “too much,” including “videos” and “pictures” shown to him by government officials.

During an interview with Burchett on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan said, “Let me start with a very direct question. Do you believe aliens exist?”

“Yes, sir. I do,” replied Burchett, before arguing that several passages from the Bible were evidence of ancient astronauts. “We’ve seen too much. I’ve seen too much. Not myself personally, but out when I’ve been briefed by government officials. Video, pictures. Some of the best-trained pilots in the world have described having close collisions with some sort of aircraft or apparatus, and so I think it’s time that they come clean.”

He continued, “I don’t know if it’s about little green men or flying saucers, Mr. Morgan, but I do think it’s about disclosure, it’s about transparency, and as a member of the media, you should be all for that regardless. I just want to know what we’re spending tens of millions of dollars on.”

After Morgan asked Burchett whether he had “seen any cold, hard, irrefutable factual evidence to support alien life,” the congressman responded, “Well, unless dozens of federal authorities are lying to me and pilots are lying to me, and the pictures and videos and things they’ve shown me are complete fabrications, and if they are, then I guess I haven’t. But have I seen a craft or anything flying over me that was unidentifiable? No sir, I have not personally.”

“Some of the stuff I’ve heard is pretty troubling. It’s very troubling,” he continued. “To think that we just deny their existence and then we have aircraft, half a billion dollar aircraft with some highly trained professionals on it that are put into harm’s way, and we’ve had to scrub missions before because something’s out there and the Pentagon claims that they have no knowledge of it. And it’s not going to be ours, sir, because if it was ours, we wouldn’t risk those lives, and we value life.”

Morgan questioned, “You obviously have a lot of information which could be very explosive, and there are people clearly you believe who don’t want this information out there. Do you ever fear for your safety? Have you had any threats telling you to shut up?”

“Well, I constantly have death threats on my life, sir. I’ve been warned many times about doing certain events, parades, things like that,” Burchett concluded. “I’m not sure if it’s about this issue or just that I’ve got a big mouth and that I don’t filter it and I’m sick of the American public being lied to about a lot of issues.”

This month, Burchett urged President Donald Trump to release all government files on aliens and UFOs.

“I told President Trump — peel back the layers of that onion, let America decide if we can handle it. I think we can handle it,” said the congressman. “I have some ideas about what it is, I’ve been briefed on some things and yeah, they’re pretty wild. And I think America needs to know that stuff, and we need to know what the heck we’re spending the money on to study.”

Last year, Burchett also said he believed aliens were currently hiding under the sea.

“I’m not worried about them harming me,” he added, however. “I mean, with that capabilities, they would have barbecued us a long time ago.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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