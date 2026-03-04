Mark Levin Says US Soldiers Killed in Trump’s War With Iran Died ‘for a Great Cause’

Fox News host Mark Levin shot down concerns over the number of U.S. casualties in President Donald Trump’s war with Iran this week, insisting that the six U.S. soldiers killed so far died “for a great cause.”

Reacting on his podcast Liberty’s Voice to the Republican backlash over Trump’s decision to join Israel’s war with Iran, and to conservatives who accused Trump of betraying his own voters, Levin said:

The idea that Donald Trump campaigned on allowing our enemies to build nuclear weapons and threaten to wipe us off the face of the earth, that he shouldn’t intervene in that, that he shouldn’t confront that, that somehow that violates what MAGA stands for, is so idiotic, is so stupid, and yet they push this agenda. “He’s broken his campaign promises.” No, he hasn’t. “He used the military more than any president in history.” I don’t know if that’s true or not, but he certainly has used it very wisely, hasn’t he? We didn’t have any casualties in Venezuela. Unfortunately, every casualty is very sad and it affects a family, and we don’t like the fact that we lose any red-blooded Americans. But the battle against the Iranian regime, the purpose is to protect the American people, protect our armed forces, protect the homeland, help our allies, protect tens of thousands of people from being slaughtered who have been slaughtered, and yes, retribution to make it clear that you don’t get to do this to us for half a century without any effective response. So, of course, if we lose heroes, and we lost three [now six], and there may be more, and the president says likely so because it’s a a massive military operation, it’s a terrible thing. They gave their lives. They gave their lives for a great cause. The cause is to try and ensure that it doesn’t happen again, but on a massive broader scale. We’re talking about nuclear weapons.

Levin went on to attack his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for criticizing the war with Iran, adding, “One other thing, all these precious human beings that this Iranian regime has murdered since it stole the government in Iran, since it shot its way to power, since it slaughtered its way to power, all these precious human beings who’ve lost their lives, who Qatarlson doesn’t talk about, his cabal doesn’t talk about, Jon Karl doesn’t talk about, ABC News doesn’t talk– none of them talk about– as horrible as it is and was, now it’s not for naught.”

Former Republican political strategist Tim Miller described Trump’s war with Iran as a “total betrayal of his own voters” and an obvious “betrayal of his campaign promises” on Tuesday, while Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec warned the conflict could cost Republicans the midterms.

Six U.S. military personnel have been killed since the Trump administration joined Israel’s war with Iran last week, while at least 18 others have been injured.

Four of the six deceased personnel were named by the Pentagon on Tuesday as 20-year-old Sgt. Declan Coady, 35-year-old Capt. Cody Khork, 39-year-old Sgt. Nicole Amor, and 42-year-old Sgt. Noah Tietjens.

Trump warned on Sunday that there would “likely be more” U.S. soldiers killed in the coming weeks as a result of his administration’s war with Iran.

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to Trump’s remarks by sharing a video of the fictional Lord Farquaad telling his subjects, “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

Watch above via Liberty’s Voice with Mark Levin.

