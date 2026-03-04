‘A Total Betrayal Of His Own Voters’: Conservatives Warn Trump’s Iran War May Cost Republicans the Midterms

Former Republican political strategist Tim Miller and Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec both warned of the consequences that President Donald Trump’s war with Iran could have for the Republican Party in the midterms during a debate on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tuesday.

“This is obviously a betrayal of his campaign promises,” said Miller, the former communications director for Jeb Bush. “I mean, the MAGA supporters can spin it however they want, but JD Vance in that clip you played was just very blunt about this, and there’s nothing that has changed on the ground making Iran a bigger threat since Fall of 2024. In fact, Iran’s been degraded a lot since Fall of 2024, and so this is a total betrayal of his own voters.”

He protested, “There is no coherent objective being offered by this administration,” adding, “This is very different from Venezuela for a couple reasons. No. 1, four people [now six] have already died. That didn’t happen in Venezuela.”

“No. 2, we had a clear successor. Donald Trump told the New York Times that we had two or three successors in mind,” Miller concluded. “All of them are dead. They’ve all been killed.”

Host Piers Morgan noted, “The polls show this is a very unpopular move. Even Republicans are heading now below, nearly below 50% support, which is unprecedented for a military action like this under a Republican president.”

“Last time I was on here, that’s exactly what I said,” weighed in Posobiec. “I said that if this turns into a full-on regime change, forever war kind of prolonged, protracted situation, that’s something that’s going to prove to be very unpopular in this midterm year, and I’m certainly not going to change my analysis on that. That’s just true. That’s just the absolute truth of the matter.”

He continued, “The question is, I think, and still remains, will this be a Venezuela-style situation where there’s going to be one military operation, a brief operation, and then this immediate, you know, immediate ceasefire, and then a situation where new leadership is brought in, and the U.S. is working with that leadership?”

On Trump’s contradictory remarks since the bombing of Iran began, Posobiec acknowledged, “He’s been making a lot of statements across all of media and saying different things in different places, but we have heard, and I’ve heard from the administration, some rhetoric regarding this Venezuela model which does seem to be very well celebrated.”

“But look, you know, Charlie Kirk is someone who lobbied very hard back in June, along with myself, to say do not push this,” he concluded. “And warn, very succinctly, I believe and very strongly, that younger voters are not going to be on board with this because they are war weary.”

Several prominent Trump allies have criticized the president for entering Israel’s war with Iran, including Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson.

Trump shot back at the criticism on Monday, however, declaring, “I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two.”

“MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe, and MAGA loves what I’m doing. Every aspect of it,” he claimed. “This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

