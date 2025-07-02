New Stars Hit YouTube’s Top 100 Rankings

Willa Pope Robbins
 

The brand new ranking of YouTube’s Top 100 Podcasts featured seven new titles which appeared on the chart for the first time since its initial release in May — while the top of the list has largely remained status quo, with a few notable exceptions.

All the usual suspects are back in the top five. Joe Rogan remained the king, hanging on to the No. 1 spot, with The MeidasTouch Podcast sticking in second. Kill Tony and Rotten Mango finished third and fourth — flip-flopping spots from last week. And 48 Hours rounded out the Top 5 — as Tucker Carlson, who occupied that position last week after a run of bombshell interviews, is down to No. 10.

Now for the new faces. Entering the charts with a bang at #26 was Black Conservative Perspective, a pod hosted by political commentator Greg Foreman.

Legal and crime analysis shows maintained a strong presence, with Rotten Mango and Law&Crime’s Sidebar with Jesse Weber making the top 10. NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield hit the ranking at #41 with her true crime show Drop Dead Serious.

Fox News host Will Cain made his first appearance in the top spots with Will Cain Country coming in at #56. Some other first timers include the reaction and review pod CinePals (#68), professional wrestler Cody Rhodes’ show What Do You Wanna Talk About? (#89), and reality TV star Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files (#70).

Both Megyn Kelly and Roland Martin are back on the charts after their unusual absences last week (sitting at #17 and #74 respectively), and so are Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, whose pod The Bald and the Beautiful is a mainstay of the rankings that didn’t quite make the cut in the last round.

Here’s a full rundown of the top 100 podcasts from YouTube, Jun 23 – Jun 29, 2025:

  • The Joe Rogan Experience
  • The MeidasTouch Podcast
  • Kill Tony
  • Rotten Mango
  • 48 Hours
  • The Why Files: Operation Podcast (All of ‘Em)
  • Shawn Ryan Show
  • Smosh Read Reddit Stories
  • Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber
  • The Tucker Carlson Show
  • Creepcast
  • This Past Weekend w/Theo Von
  • The Pat McAfee Show
  • The Diary Of A CEO
  • Murder, Mystery & Makeup
  • Timcast IRL
  • The Megyn Kelly Show
  • Gil’s Arena
  • PBD Podcast
  • Lex Fridman Podcast
  • Breaking Points
  • Legal AF Podcast
  • The Lawyer You Know Podcast on Karen Read
  • Bad Friends Podcast
  • A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • Black Conservative Perspective
  • Dr Insanity
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • Dark History
  • The Pivot Podcast
  • StarTalk Podcast
  • Bulwark Takes
  • Club Shay Shay
  • 60 Minutes
  • Just Trish
  • Flagrant
  • Interviews with Brian Tyler Cohen
  • NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas
  • Timcast News Stories
  • The Lets Read Podcast
  • Drop Dead Serious with Ashleigh Banfield
  • Unsubscribe Podcast
  • Barry Cunningham Podcasts and Live Shows
  • The Ben Shapiro Show
  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Distractible
  • Democracy Now!
  • The Yak
  • The Adam Mockler Show
  • You Should Know Podcast
  • IHIP News
  • Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
  • True Crime with Kendall Rae
  • Live Trials with Emily D. Baker
  • The Joe Budden Podcast
  • Will Cain Country
  • The 85 South Comedy Show
  • Law&Crime On the Case with Chris Stewart
  • Top Story With Tom Llamas
  • PBS NewsHour
  • Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
  • rSlash
  • Stories from the Bible
  • Call Her Daddy Podcast
  • The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller
  • Joe and Jada
  • Turtleboy Live
  • CinePals
  • Shane Dawson Podcast
  • The Viall Files
  • The Trish Regan Show
  • Julian Dorey Podcast
  • Smosh Mouth
  • #RolandMartinUnfiltered
  • Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
  • H3 Podcast
  • The Young Turks
  • No Spin News
  • Javier Ceriani Show
  • Reality Check with Ross Coulthart
  • Are you Garbage? Comedy Podcast
  • Club 520 Podcast
  • Two Hot Takes
  • The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya
  • Pardon My Take
  • 520 in the Morning
  • Crime Weekly
  • #leftisbest Pod
  • What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes
  • Huberman Lab
  • Reel Rejects
  • The WAN Show
  • SERIALOUSLY: Deep Dives
  • The Broski Report
  • MrBallen True Crime
  • The Benny Show
  • The Rubin Report Podcast
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • Lastest Sermons
  • Trap Lore Ross
