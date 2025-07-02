New Stars Hit YouTube’s Top 100 Rankings

The brand new ranking of YouTube’s Top 100 Podcasts featured seven new titles which appeared on the chart for the first time since its initial release in May — while the top of the list has largely remained status quo, with a few notable exceptions.

All the usual suspects are back in the top five. Joe Rogan remained the king, hanging on to the No. 1 spot, with The MeidasTouch Podcast sticking in second. Kill Tony and Rotten Mango finished third and fourth — flip-flopping spots from last week. And 48 Hours rounded out the Top 5 — as Tucker Carlson, who occupied that position last week after a run of bombshell interviews, is down to No. 10.

Now for the new faces. Entering the charts with a bang at #26 was Black Conservative Perspective, a pod hosted by political commentator Greg Foreman.

Legal and crime analysis shows maintained a strong presence, with Rotten Mango and Law&Crime’s Sidebar with Jesse Weber making the top 10. NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield hit the ranking at #41 with her true crime show Drop Dead Serious.

Fox News host Will Cain made his first appearance in the top spots with Will Cain Country coming in at #56. Some other first timers include the reaction and review pod CinePals (#68), professional wrestler Cody Rhodes’ show What Do You Wanna Talk About? (#89), and reality TV star Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files (#70).

Both Megyn Kelly and Roland Martin are back on the charts after their unusual absences last week (sitting at #17 and #74 respectively), and so are Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, whose pod The Bald and the Beautiful is a mainstay of the rankings that didn’t quite make the cut in the last round.

Here’s a full rundown of the top 100 podcasts from YouTube, Jun 23 – Jun 29, 2025: