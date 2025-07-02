State Dept. Spox Serves Up an Utterly Confounding Word Salad Responding to Question on Trump and Russia-Ukraine

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Wednesday provided the press in attendance with what could best be described as largely unintelligible word salad.

Bruce held a briefing for the media on Tuesday afternoon. During this briefing, she was asked about President Donald Trump’s “America first” approach to negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine as war between the countries continue.

The spokesperson’s response, though lengthy, was mostly void of anything of substance:

REPORTER: The president, from the get-go, made it clear that his “America first” foreign policy objective when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war is to end the killing. And these are defensive battles in Ukraine for that very reason — to end the killing of Ukrainians by the Russians. How do you square the circle? BRUCE: One doesn’t need to complete the circle, or square it. Our commitment hasn’t changed. The nature of how we’re able to make a commitment going to be based on what is best for America first. It is the president’s point of view, his guiding hand, about the nature of what needs to occur. And it is certainly two nations at war; and America has made a huge difference in that regard. And the president, still, has worked to have people at the table. This can only be solved diplomatically. That, of course, is the State Department’s wheelhouse; and that’s what he wants. He has made several remarks returning to this, now with the Israel-Iran situation at least managed; and this is not something that the president is not addressing. It is clearly on our plate all the time. Certainly, he has specifically referred to the nature of the continued slaughter. It is unacceptable. It is a horrible dynamic, the targeting of civilian areas. The world knows this. This been something has been discussed. The president has expressed his fury over this issue, and that is not changed. So, again, be cautious as things move along from day to day.

Watch above via C-SPAN