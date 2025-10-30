‘No Democrat Wants to Hear From You’: James Carville Tells Kamala Harris and Co. to Pipe Down

James Carville is sick and tired of hearing from Democrats who were involved in the 2024 presidential, including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On his Politics War Room podcast on Thursday, Carville and co-host Al Hunt answered questions from listeners on a number of topics, including a possible comeback for Harris. The former vice president recently released a book titled 107 Days about her short campaign against President Donald Trump.

“Let me be very clear here. No one that had anything to do with 2024, no Democrat wants to hear from you,” Carville declared.

He went on to specifically call out Harris, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), and Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden.

“We all voted for you, not Hunter Biden, not Harris, not Tim Walz, not the consultants, not anything. 2024 has left such a lingering bad taste in Democrats, just get out of the way. That’s what I believe,” Carville said.

At another point in the show, Carville blamed Trump’s 2024 victory on Democrats, arguing they “almost forced” people to vote for the Republican by running such a poor campaign. Both Hunt and Carville also specifically blamed Biden for running at all.

“I’ll go to my deathbed thinking if Joe, Biden hadn’t run, there would have been competitive primary. Some Democrat would have prevailed and beaten Trump. But I think the Democrats as a party have a lot of problems to be sure. But I the primary responsibility for Trump today rests with Joe Biden,” Hunt argued.

“That’s like saying, I’m going to my death believing in gravity,” Carville responded.

On top of Harris and her book, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoting her own book on the Biden White House in a press tour, and Hunter Biden recently sat down for a rare three-hour-plus interview with Mediaite’s Tommy Christoper on Substack.

Joe Biden also recently gave his first speech since leaving office, urging Americans to “keep the faith” during “dark days” and a “battle for the soul of our nation.”

Watch above via Politics War Room.