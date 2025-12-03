.@Timodc: “He’s being nominated to HHS Secretary…You had information that you could have shared…and you didn’t share anything about him. Why? Did you still love him?”@Olivianuzzi: “I don’t know how to responsibly handle this on camera.” Tim: “ You admit in the book that… pic.twitter.com/FE2Yv2DKDM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) December 3, 2025

Olivia Nuzzi grew visibly uncomfortable in an interview when confronted about withholding information from the public during her alleged affair with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Nuzzi spoke with Tim Miller of The Bulwark to promote her new book American Canto, and she admitted she did not know how to answer a specific question about RFK Jr.

“You had information that you could have shared. Matt Gaetz got denied, like it’s possible — RFK wasn’t even a Republican — it’s possible that these senators could have not, you know, confirmed him, and you didn’t share anything about him. Why? Like, why? Did you still love him?” Miller asked Nuzzi.

“I don’t know how to responsibly handle this on camera with you here,” Nuzzi said. “I’m writing in that scene that you’re talking about about how I felt privately, about my private reaction, how I felt privately.”

Miller noted that in the book, Nuzzi described helping Kennedy while he was running for president.

“Once you realized that he was screwing you over, you didn’t take any counteraction. You just let him right walk over you,” he said.

“You’re reading about it now,” Nuzzi said, adding that she lost her job over the Kennedy revelations.

“But now he’s in there and he’s doing a lot of bad stuff. Like, don’t you look at that and think — do you look at that, I guess, when you’re saying that you have the distance now and have clarity, like, do you see do you see clearly what he’s doing now?” Miller asked.

“Yeah, I agree with you. What was your phrasing? It hasn’t been good. I agree with that. I think that’s the correct assessment. But I don’t really know how to, what to do with the question that you’re asking me because it’s making a lot of assumptions,” Nuzzi said.

She explained that she was “terrified” and “in hiding” after the Kennedy correspondence came to light. Nuzzi eventually got emotional and asked Miller to “pause” the podcast.

“I was terrified of the man I did not marry and I was very worried about people knowing where I was and — I’m sorry, can we pause this?” Nuzzi said.

“Yeah, I’m sorry,” Miller said.

Watch above via The Bulwark.