CNN’s Scott Jennings chalked up critics’ takes on President Donald Trump’s health to Democrats being “butthurt.”

On Tuesday’s The Arena, Jennings joined Kasie Hunt and dismissed talk about the president’s health and age, citing his own interactions with Trump.

Jennings accused Democrats of pushing a false narrative about Trump, one he argued was true with former President Joe Biden.

“I honestly think this is an attempt to create a narrative about this guy that just doesn’t exist because Democrats are so butthurt over having to live through the humiliation of the White House under Biden, claiming he was fine when he clearly wasn’t,” he said. “They want to transfer that to Donald Trump.”

Critics have seized on the president’s recent MRI and his appearing to doze off during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Jennings said he’s seen no signs of decline in the president and noted he still holds marathon meetings with the press and his staff. The White House released a physician’s note declaring Trump is in “excellent overall health.”

The president said he did not know what parts of his body doctors examined with the MRI.

“I saw the man a few days ago in the Oval Office for about an hour. He looked and sounded fine to me. We talked about a wide range of issues. There were people coming and going,” he said. “It was as bustling as it’s ever been in there when I’ve been in there. And I didn’t notice anything at all. And so I watched most of the cabinet meeting today, which took a very long time because it lasted three hours. And at the end of it, the president then did his customary gaggle with the press and answered all of their questions.”

