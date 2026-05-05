Trump Torpedoes Little Girl’s Volleyball Dreams, Challenges Another Kid to a Fight in Bonkers Oval Office Riff

President Donald Trump poured cold water on one little girl’s volleyball dreams and challenged another kid to a fight in a bonkers riff with children in the Oval Office.

Trump held an event on Tuesday at the White House to sign a proclamation on the Presidential Fitness Test Award, during which he took questions and riffed on the goings on for nearly an hour.

As the event wound down, Trump did a little crowd work, as they say in the biz, asking the kids about their sports interests. Trump asked one kid if he thought he could take Trump in a fight, and went on a tangent about trans athletes.

When one little girl said she liked soccer and volleyball, Trump made a remark about her height and told he she might be better off sticking with soccer:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I want to go out and watch these great athletes. I’m not talking about him, and him, and him. I’m talking about these kids. Because I think you’re going to be far better as an athlete than anybody behind you, okay? Do you agree? I think that you’re gonna be a better athlete. What sport do you play? KID 1: I play football. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: There you go. Do you think you’re going to be better than him? You’ll be faster. (LAUGHTER) You’re going be so much faster than him, he’s going to like lightning. He was known for his speed, by the way. I don’t know, I think pretty good. What sport do you play? KID 2: I don’t play sport because my mom didn’t sign me up, but I’m trying to play gymnastics. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That’s a good sport, but what do you play? KID 3: I do dance, but I also do volleyball. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That’s right. That’s adorable. Volleyball, wow. What about you? Look at this guy. He’s a big guy. KID 4: I’m doing football right now and next year. I’m gonna be trying to do powerlifting PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And you’ll never compete against women in powerlifters. KID 4: No sir. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Did you see that they had a man powerlifter and he decided to go the opposite direction? Took a record, stood for 18 years. He beat it by 119 pounds, okay? They put the little quarter of an ounce, quarter of a ounce, and the 18 years it stood, this guy came, he was a failed powerlifer. But he went on the other side and he decided that he wanted to go into women’s sports and he broke the record by 118 pounds. I think that’s fair? So I don’t think we’ll have to worry about you. KID 4: Yes sir. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You’re going to do good. Are you a strong person? KID 4: Yes sir. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Good. You think you can take me in a fight? (LAUGHTER) Hey that would be embarrassing. How about you? What sport do you like? KID 5: I play volleyball and in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wow. Wow. And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball? KID 5: No. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You get up high. Can you jump high? KID 5: Not very.. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Soccer might be better. (LAUGHTER).

Watch above via The White House.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!