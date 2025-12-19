Stephen A. Smith Smacks Down House Democrat’s Claim Kamala Harris Loss Was ‘Gender Driven’

Stephen A. Smith rejected Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) claim that gender could have been a major factor in former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 election loss to President Donald Trump.

Clyburn joined Smith on Thursday on Straight Shooter to promote a new book called The First Eight. While discussing the state of the Democratic Party and Trump’s victory, Smith made it crystal clear to Clyburn that he does not agree gender had anything to do with Harris’s loss.

“Maybe they couldn’t get beyond gender and our nominee happened to have been a Black or an African American, Asian American woman,” Clyburn said about Harris’s loss.

“Well, let me say this, because I’m not going to say this behind your back and not say it to your face,” Smith shot back. “I’m sitting right here in front of you. I emphatically disagree with what you just alluded to in terms of it might be gender-driven.”

Smith noted that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election and that Harris received around 75 million votes, a number that is actually higher than votes Trump received in 2016 and 2020.

“I think about governors in New York, governors-elects in Jersey and recently Virginia. I think about former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who was considered one of the most influential figures in our nation’s history,” Smith said. “I think about all of these things and I say those things don’t hint towards a gender-driven agenda where it’s, okay, because she’s a female, I’m not going to vote for her. Because I think if that was the case, Kamala Harris wouldn’t have been immediately inserted even though she had only 107 days to win the election.”

Smith also named Michelle Obama as someone he disagrees with on the topic of gender and politics, citing her recently saying she believes the United States is not ready for a female president.

“I certainly disagree with Michelle Obama when she said she doesn’t think we’re ready,” he said. “I think we’re very ready as a country to elect a woman, because I think women by and large are smarter, more composed, more disciplined than the men have proven to be.”

