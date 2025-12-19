LA Rams Receiver Posts — Then Deletes — Tweet Trashing Refs Just Moments After Brutal Overtime Loss

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua rushed to X/Twitter on Thursday to trash the referees just moments after the team lost its most recent game.

The Rams held a commanding 30-14 lead against the Seattle Seahawks in fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game. Suddenly, the Seahawks came surging back before eventually tying it on an extremely controversial two-point conversion.

"Is this the craziest 2-point conversion EVER?" The @Seahawks tie it up in a WILD way 😳 LARvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KwNtEIWVQ7 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025

In overtime, the Rams scored on the opening drive when quarterback Matthew Stafford found Nacua for a 41-yard touchdown.

PUKA GOES OVER 200 YARDS RECEIVING AND PUTS THE RAMS IN FRONT LARvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/h2COlkDjK2 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025

In response, the Seahawks marched down the field to score a touchdown of their own. Instead of tying it, however, the Seahawks attempted yet another two-point conversion to go for the win. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw to a wide open Eric Saubert to complete the improbable comeback.

Just minutes after that play — while he was presumably still in uniform — Nacua took to social media to blast the officiating.

“Can you say I was wrong?” he said. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Nacua was referencing previous comments he made on Adin Ross’s livestream. In addition to doing Ross’s controversial “Jewish dance,” Nacua also called NFL refs the “worst” and even suggested they intentionally make poor calls to get more time on TV.

Puka Nacua exposes the NFL referees, saying they make bad calls ON PURPOSE just to get screen time on TV 😳 “They are lawyers, they wanna be on TV as well. They text their friends in their group chat like, ‘Did you see me do that on Sunday Night Football?’” pic.twitter.com/DzklwHO75C — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) December 17, 2025

The 24-year-old appeared to double down on that sentiment with his tweet. Not long after, it was deleted.

When asked about the tweet, Nacua chalked it up as “just a moment of frustration.”

Puka Nakua addresses the media on his postgame tweet and controversial livestream before the Rams’ Thursday Night Football loss to the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/RXcm3OFQa2 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 19, 2025

—