Tim Dillon Accuses Trump Admin of Using Boat Bombings to Distract From Epstein

Podcaster Tim Dillon accused the Trump administration of blowing up drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea as a ruse to distract Americans from the economy and “the pedophile ring” they are “covering up” – referring to the Jeffrey Epstein Files.

“Yes, it’s a war crime. It’s whatever. It’s what we do. It’s December. It’s the holidays. No, it’s just what we’re going to do. There’s a decision made to just start bombing,” began Dillion, who is popular on the MAGA right. He added:

We need to start, but something’s got to get bombed. I mean, truly, when the Epstein stuff’s going down and all this stuff is going down, someone up there goes, “We need to start bombing someone like now. We need to pivot people’s attention from the economy and the pedophile ring we’re covering up to Venezuela. Let’s start blowing up boats. Who cares? They’re narco terrorists. Great. We’ll blow them up.” And it’ll pivot. And even this is good. Even this, like, war crime thing is good because what this allows is everyone can fight about this. It’s just—I’ve lived through this forever. I’m sorry that I’m not—I don’t feel any way about it. I mean, you can’t day in and day out, you can’t consume this stuff and still care. There’s no way to do it at 40. You’d have to be so crazy. You’d have to be so crazy at 40 to still have an emotional investment in that. It’s just what it is. We’re just blowing up—but this is what happens here. Have you not lived here? Are you new? Are you five? We’re blowing stuff up.

The Trump administration is embroiled in a growing scandal over the bombings, which have killed over 80 people so far. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered to kill everyone on a boat bombed in early September, an action that included a second strike on survivors. Deliberately killing unarmed survivors is considered a war crime under U.S. law.

