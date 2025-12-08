<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Glenn Beck on Saturday revealed he’s leveraged the power of artificial intelligence to interview the first president of the United States.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Glenn provided a first glimpse of what he plans to make a series of interviews with an AI-powered George Washington. The AI bot, as noted in the description of the video, was built using “ONLY writings from the founding era.” Known as “George AI,” it will be part of Beck’s new platform, The Torch.

Beck began the YouTube video by explaining the purpose of the AI and how its development came about. Then, he introduced a segment of himself appearing to sit at a table with George AI. The surreal scene featured a digital Washington wearing a crewneck t-shirt while seated in front of a podcast microphone. On the other end of the table was Beck, who asked the bot for his opinions on the current state of the country.

“If I may speak plainly,” George AI began in a robotic voice, “My countrymen, the greatest danger to our republic lies not in foreign arms or political faction, but in–”

Beck then interrupted the chatbot and asked it to “dumb it down.” When George AI resumed speaking, Beck again cut it off and told it to “speak in today’s language.”

“Let me speak to Americans,” the AI said. “If I’m honest, America’s biggest problem isn’t political or economic. It’s all moral. You’ve drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible in the first place. Freedom. To be free, you have to have discipline; you have to have faith; you have to have character; and if you don’t have any of those things, laws can’t stop anything and they mean little. Government turns either weak or oppressive.”