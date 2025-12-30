Viral YouTuber Tells Trump Jr. He Wants to See Tim Walz in a ‘Prison Cell’

YouTuber Nick Shirley joined Donald Trump Jr’s online show, Triggered, this week and said he wanted to see accountability over the allegations that Somali migrants in Minnesota defrauded the government of billions of dollars, including seeing Gov. Tim Walz (D) put in a “prison cell.”

Shirley went viral last week with a video titled, “I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal.” The clip kicked up a wave of controversy with many on the right praising Shirley for reporting on the story and critics accusing him of misleading the public and stirring up anti-migrant hate. Shirley sparked controversy in the past with a clip falsely suggesting Ukraine was buying luxury items with U.S. taxpayer dollars, and for filming at the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Shirley spoke to Trump Jr about his video, telling him “I think the accountability we want to see happen with this is we do want to see people actually be held criminally for what they’ve committed. If you stole $10 million, you’d be in jail. If I stole $10 million, I’d be in jail, so therefore, if Tim Walz is accountable for, let’s just say, even a million dollars of this fraud, whether he has to spend 10 days in a prison cell or however many years a judge finds him guilty for it.”

“That’s what he should have to do, and same with all the other fraudsters and all the corrupt politicians who allowed this to happen. It’s time to take it seriously, and this is such a pivotal moment for the current administration to make, to really show, like, ‘Okay, we’re holding people accountable for what they’ve done,’” he added.

“Yeah, like I saw Kash [Patel] put out a thing on it. You know, they’ve been looking into this for months. You know, I guess the thing is this: there’s not just the people at the daycare centers or the people taking that check. Where’s the money going? Where’s other funding? I mean, this is complicated stuff to track down because you really can’t just take out the one daycare center or the 50 or the 100 that are there,” Trump Jr replied, adding:

You got to see where all this other stuff is going so you can uncover what is probably a much larger corruption case than even what you’ve discovered, which is, again, billions of dollars, in my opinion, probably at least. But it seems like it’s going so much further than that. And it all probably ties back to some sort of Democrat fundraising apparatus, where these businesses are then making sure that they’re electing the people and the Democrats so they can keep perpetuating these fraudulent policies. And it’s just a never-ending vicious cycle.

“It is a never-ending vicious cycle, but I think if they do go after the person who’s most accountable for this and who has even said that organized crime—he’s even admitted to organized crime, and Tim Walz has before the fraud. So he’s known about this fraud for a long time. So if they go after him and they continue to go after everybody else, then you’ll see massive change and you’ll see real accountability be held,” Shirley concluded.

Walz’s office has pushed back on Shirley’s video, telling Fox News in a statement, “The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action. He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed.”

Minnesota officials have also pushed back on Shirley. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Tikki Brown, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families “said each of the centers has been visited in the past six months, but none of those unannounced visits turned up evidence of fraud. She said the department has not yet found problems that warrant pausing payments to any of the centers.”

🚨NEW: @nickshirleyy to @DonaldJTrumpJr: "We do want to see people actually be held criminally … if Tim Walz is accountable for even $1 million of this fraud, whether he has to spend 10 days in a prison cell — or however many years a judge finds him guilty for — that's what… pic.twitter.com/xHLvR3C2oi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 30, 2025

Watch the clip above.