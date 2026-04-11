‘Say One More Thing!’ Alex Jones Threatens To Go Nuclear on Trump Over Mocking Comments

Conservative host and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones went “scorched-earth” on President Donald Trump over comments the president made belittling the podcaster.

Trump lashed out at Jones, and fellow conservatives Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson after they all accused him of acquiescing to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and going to war with Iran.

“They’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president went on to describe Jones as saying “some of the dumbest things.”

Both Jones and Owens have called for Trump’s ouster through the 25th Amendment, suggesting Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

"You Shit All Over Me & Rub It In… If You Think I've Been On Your Ass Now, Say One More Thing & I'll Show You How The Cow Ate The Cabbage!" Alex Jones Debates Going TOTAL Scorched Earth On President Trump Despite This Historic Opportunity We Have To Save The Country & The… pic.twitter.com/P2gsU2xW8N — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 10, 2026

“I’m just going to scorched-earth Trump to get him back on track. The only way to do it is to go after him viciously,” Jones told his listeners.

Addressing the president directly, Jones declared, “You’ve already s**t all over me, and if you try to rub it in, I just, at that point, I don’t care anymore.”

He continued:

So, if you think I’ve been coming after you. If you think that I’m trying to attack you so the Democrats who don’t buy anything from me and don’t like me and want to put me in jail. If you think I’ve been on your ass, say one more thing. One more thing outta your mouth — and Laura Loomer, send him this! — One more thing when I’ve gone through hell backing your ass cause you’re the lesser of two evils, then I’m gonna show you how the cow ate the cabbage.

“You should be kissing my a**!” Jones added. “But instead, you shit all over me and rub it in.”

He continued by saying he’s “not looking for a fight,” but he’s willing to get in one.

“I’m not looking for a fight, but if you want one, you’ve come to the right place,” Jones said before referencing the Star Wars movies, saying, “I’m going to politically throw you down the reactor shaft in like two seconds.”

He added, “You think I’m intimidated by you Trump, the president of the United States? Do you think I’m intimidated by your hit teams and all the rest of it? Whatever, man. You got God to deal with.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!