New England Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Charged With Assault, Strangulation

New England Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs is facing assault and strangulation charges from an incident that occurred earlier in the month.

The incident took place December 2. As noted by a report from Boston 25 News, it was the day after the Patriots faced the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Diggs had three catches for 26 yards in the Patriots’ 33-15 win. Details about the December 2 altercation were not made public at the time of writing.

The Boston 25 News report continued:

Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, made a remote appearance in Dedham District Court on Tuesday, seeking to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed. DiStefano also disclosed to the court that Diggs has made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim in this case. The judge said she’d take the request under advisement and would issue a ruling “shortly.” The veteran wide receiver is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

In a statement obtained by WCVB5 ABC, the Patriots confirmed the organization was aware of the charges. The team also revealed that Diggs denied the allegations:

The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.

