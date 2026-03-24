‘He’ll Be Dead Soon’: Megyn Kelly Fumes at Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for Pushing Trump Into Iran War

Megyn Kelly pulled no punches on Tuesday in taking a swipe at her former employer, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News.

Kelly’s comments came amid her scathing takedown of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for telling Fox News Sunday that he would advise President Donald Trump to take Iran’s Kharg Island.

“We did Iwo Jima. We can do this. The Marines, my money is always on the Marines,” Graham said in a clip Kelly played.

“Unbelievable. 6,821 US service personnel died in the battle for Iwo Jima, 19,217 were wounded. How dare he speak about it so cavalierly?” Kelly reacted, adding:

How dare he? He doesn’t have any kids. He’s not sending a young son or daughter into battle. F this guy. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna posting on X that Senator Graham is acting as if our troops are, quote, ‘expendable cattle.’ That’s exactly right. How dare he? And now we learn over the weekend that Rupert Murdoch was one of the main people to be goading Trump into this war. Rupert Murdoch, who is 95 years old — he’ll be dead soon. And he too is acting as if our troops are, quote, expendable cattle. You won’t have to live with the consequences of what he’s doing. And good for Anna Paulina Luna. Also, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace called him out as well. There are now Republicans pushing back on this bloodthirsty lunatic for how jubilantly he wants to send our troops in to fight his favorite — and Israel’s — battle. Later in her over 2-hour-long show, Kelly fumed at what she sees as unfair attempts to cancel Tucker Carlson, who is being accused of being paid by foreign adversaries to be against Trump’s war.

“I was also canned at NBC, though technically it wasn’t a firing in any event. I certainly had my show canceled. So eventually it comes for all of us if we’re going to be super honest about the way we feel, because then we get dubbed controversial and we get dubbed all the terrible things and we have to live with that unfortunately, but it’s worth it,” Kelly said on the subject, adding:

It’s worth it for living free. My God, it’s worth it for living free. I live free. No one controls me. No one. No one. There’s no agenda pushing me to say one thing or another, anything other than my own opinion. I don’t take any foreign money. I don’t take any money from the government. I don’t owe any favors to anybody in the Trump administration. Nothing. Nothing. That’s why I can give you my unvarnished view. You can take it. You can leave it. I think I have a close enough relationship with my audience that we can get through a disagreement, because we have before.

Kelly then turned her ire toward Fox News and CNN: “But you will not find that when you tune in to CNN or Fox. Now we know that Lindsey Graham and Rupert Murdoch — the guy who owns the channel and the guy who’s the face of it now — were the two biggest boosters, not to mention Mark Thiessen and General Jack Keane, the two biggest boosters pushing this war.”

“Do you really think you’re going to get objective analysis now over there on how it’s going? Do you? Of course not,” she fumed, adding:

I have no agenda. I’ll tell you what my bias is. We have to get through it together. We have to get through it together, and you have to get various viewpoints, and I know you can get the opposite anywhere you want — up and down the channel over at FNC. Anyway, you tell me whether Anderson Cooper’s rolled-up sleeves are going to make you tune over to CNN now to listen to his take. I doubt it.

Watch the clip above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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