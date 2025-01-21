Charlamagne Says the Anger Toward Rappers Performing at Inauguration Should Be Directed at Dems

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charlamagne tha God called out the “hypocrisy” of those complaining about rappers performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and not criticizing Democrats for their recent interactions with him.

Even before Monday’s inauguration, multiple rappers were under fire when their names were corrected with the incoming president. Rick Ross was seen performing at an event the night before; and fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and Nelly were involved in the festivities the day of the inauguration.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne explained why he felt people were letting Democrats off the hook by focusing on the rappers.

“The hypocrisy that people display in regards to who they like and don’t like is mind-blowing to me,” Charlamagne said. “Like, there is no way you are more mad at rappers for performing at these inauguration events than you are at the elected officials who told us Trump was a ‘fascist,’ a ‘threat to democracy,’ a ‘danger to our country and the Constitution.’ They likened him to Hitler, but then folks like [Joe Biden] just welcomed him back in the White House. [Barack Obama] was sharing a good laugh with him at the funeral of President Carter.

“We know why the rappers did what they did. We know why they’re doing it. They got paid. What’s the politicians’ excuse for normalizing Trump?”