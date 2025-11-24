Charlamagne Urges Politicians to Quit Using ‘Fascist’ Following Trump’s Meeting With Mamdani: ‘It Looks Hypocritical’

Following President Donald Trump’s meeting with New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, Charlamagne tha God wants politicians to stop calling each other “fascists.”

The president and Mamdani held a meeting last Friday in the Oval Office. In a stunning display, the two remained cordial — and even quite friendly — with one another despite previously engaging in a war of words through the media. Trump has repeatedly called Mamdani a communist and expressed fear for New York if he were to win the mayoral election. In his election victory speech earlier this month, Mamdani vowed to combat the president’s agenda.

During the meeting, a reporter cited Mamdani previously calling Trump a fascist and asked if he still felt that way. Before Mamdani could answer the question, Trump gave him a friendly pat on the arm as he told him, “You can say it.” Mamdani then said, “Yes.” Two days later, Mamdani doubled down on his previous criticism of Trump.

On Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne argued that the display in the Oval Office rendered allegations of fascism meaningless:

I don’t want to hear any politicians call each other fascists, authoritarians, wannabe-dictators, communists — none of that kind of rhetoric anymore. It’s all dead, because if you call someone that, and then turn around and say, “But I’m willing to work with them,” it looks hypocritical. And there is no such thing as working with uh fascists. That’s not how fascism works. Fascism isn’t a normal political disagreement. So politicians need to stop using that kind of language because you don’t believe it. Leave that type of commentary for the social media crowd and just go do your job as a politician, because I feel like that rhetoric is irresponsible in this climate. It riles people up. It makes folks mad at each other, fighting in the street, trying to kill our political opposition. Meanwhile, the politicians are working with each other. Like, no. So, they need to cut it out.

