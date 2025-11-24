WHITEY BOULDER: Workers Fixing Boston Pier Uncover Skull Encased in Concrete in Possible ‘Mob Hit’

A group of workers making repairs to a pier made a startling discovery last week that’s rocking South Boston: An apparent skull encased in concrete.

The crew was repairing concrete at Boston’s Black Falcon Terminal when they made the shocking find, according to NBC10 Boston.

A forensic anthropologist is now working to confirm whether the skull is that of a human, the station reported.

Todd McGee, a law enforcement expert, confirmed what a lot of people were likely thinking as news of the grim discovery broke when he said, “The gut reaction is to make some connection to a mob hit and how they dispose of the body.”

South Boston was once home to notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was a most-wanted fugitive for 16 years before his eventual capture in 2011. Bulger was killed in prison in 2018.

If the skull is confirmed to be that of a human, the Massachusetts State Police will likely open up a criminal case.

