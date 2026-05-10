Netanyahu Tells 60 Minutes the Iran War Is ‘Not Over’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country and the United States have accomplished a “great deal” in the Iran war, “but it’s not over.”

Netanyahu shared his assessment in an interview with 60 Minutes that will air on CBS on Sunday night; the program shared a teaser clip of Netanyahu’s interview on X beforehand, which you can watch below.

He explained to correspondent Major Garrett why he felt the war was not finished:

Because there’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium that has to be taken out of Iran. There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that Iran supports. There are ballistic missiles that they still want to produce. Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it. But all that is still there, and there’s work to be done.

“I think it accomplished a great deal, but it’s not over,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells 60 Minutes about the war in Iran. Netanyahu says highly enriched uranium must be removed from Iran and believes “it can be done physically.” pic.twitter.com/N5XbvzpYa0 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 10, 2026

When Garrett asked how he plans on removing the highly-enriched uranium, Netanyahu leaned forward and said “You go in and you take it out.”

“With what? Special forces from Israel? Special forces from the United States?”

Netanyahu said he did not want to talk about military plans, but that it would “not be a problem” to remove the uranium if a deal can be made with Iran. When Garrett asked if it would have to be taken out with force if no deal was made, Netanyahu said he would have to “dodge” his questions; Netanyahu also said he did not have a timeframe for how long it would take to finish the war.

His interviews comes after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes started the war on February 28 — the same day Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed.

President Donald Trump told Congress earlier this month the war had been “terminated,” and a fragile ceasefire is now in place. When asked by a reporter on Friday on the two sides still exchanging fire, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was because Iran was not honoring the ceasefire.

“If you fire a drone or a missile at our destroyer, what are we supposed to do, let it hit? We have to respond to it,” Rubio said. “We have to knock down the missile, and we have to knock out whatever it is that launched that missile. The alternative is to let it sink one of our ships. That’s crazy. So, of course, we responded to it.”

Watch above via CBS.

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