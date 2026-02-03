‘Sick to My Stomach’: Super Bowl-Themed Billboard Hailing ICE Agents Draws Outrage From San Francisco Residents

Some San Francisco locals are disgusted by a new pro-ICE billboard that gives a nod to the Super Bowl being played in the Bay Area later this week, according to a report from ABC 7 on Tuesday morning.

The digital ad features a generic, uniformed immigration agent holding a big trophy and celebrates him for being the “Defensive Player of the Year.”

Reporter Suzanne Phan said the ad — which is displayed near the popular tourist spot Fisherman’s Wharf — has received “mixed reactions.” But most of the people she interviewed seemed pretty irate.

One man said he was fine with the billboard, telling Phan “They have a job to do too, you know. I don’t have a problem with ’em.”

He was the outlier, though.

“It made me sick to my stomach,” one woman said.

Phan then traveled to San Jose, about 50 miles south, where “dozens” of people marched in protest of ICE on Monday. That included angry locals, labor unions, and “immigrant groups,” Phan reported. She said their message was clear — ICE is not welcome in the Bay Area during Super Bowl week or any other time of the year.

“I’m worried for my neighbors. I’m worried for what is happening, and I’m worried to see it escalating here,” said Michelle Merrill. She is a resident of nearby Santa Clara, where the big game will be played at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Phan spoke to another man who responded to her in Spanish.

“It’s important for the community to be here, because it is injustice to have federal agents terrorizing communities,” his translator said.

And a few other local activists blasted President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Phan reported the billboard was paid for by a group called American Sovereignty, which Fox News reported is funding a multi-million dollar advertising campaign to support ICE.

The Super Bowl will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT.

