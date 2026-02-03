Bill Maher Episode with Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Devolves Into Wild Conversation About Strip Clubs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A recent conversation between Bill Maher and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch included an unexpected detour about strip clubs.

On Monday’s episode of Club Random, Maher and Lynch had a wide-ranging conversation covering the inner workings of the NFL, marijuana use in sports, religion, and more. Roughly 50 minutes into the episode, Maher brought up rapper Killer Mike when Lynch revealed that he was a fan. Maher agreed, saying he “loved” him and that he was a great friend. He then revealed that Killer Mike once took him to Blue Flame, an Atlanta strip club. While Lynch approved of the move, Maher explained why it wasn’t his type of establishment.

The conversation continued:

LYNCH: Was it hella a** cheeks in that motherf*cker? MAHER: It was so ridiculous. It was like a cartoon. LYNCH: Ridiculous? MAHER: To me, ridiculous. LYNCH: Oh, in a good way? MAHER: Not in a good way. LYNCH: It was hell a**? That much a**? It was bad? MAHER: You know what? People have different ideas of beauty, and we are all allowed to like– you know, when you order in a restaurant, I like it rare and you like it well done.

Maher prefaced his argument by stating he had been to strip clubs in the past. Blue Flame, however, was new territory:

MAHER: I mean, the bulbousness of the buttocks, sometimes matched by a voluptuousness of the chestal region– LYNCH: T*tties– MAHER: Yes, that– LYNCH: –big ass t*tties. Sh*t, sounds like you were in over your head. You wasn’t ready for all that a**? MAHER: I was completely ready for it. It was literally over my head!

