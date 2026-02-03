Ex-Trump Amb to Israel GOES OFF on Tucker Carlson: ‘Some of the Most Venal Lies Ever Spoken’

David Friedman, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel during his first term in office, pulled no punches this week in attacking Tucker Carlson for recent comments the online provocateur made about the Israel-Hamas war.

Carlson sat down with progressive The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur for a recent episode of his eponymous online show and accused Israel of killing children in Gaza because “they believe in blood guilt.” A clip of the conversation was put on social media by the anti-Semitism watchdog group Canary Mission, in which Carlson said:

The Israelis have been happy to murder tens of thousands of children in Gaza because they believe in blood guilt. That’s just—that’s the truth. They say it out loud. Amalek, “We believe in blood guilt.” Like the children are responsible for the sins of their parents, so we’re going to kill them.

Carlson, a close ally of Vice President JD Vance, has broken with Trump on foreign policy in the past year, emerging as a fierce critic of the U.S. bombing of Iran and its ongoing support for Israel. Carlson’s ongoing ideological split with Trump over his interventionist foreign policy was highlighted by Friedman’s response to Carlson’s comments.

In just a few sentences, @TuckerCarlson offers up some of the most venal lies ever spoken about the State of Israel and the Jewish people: 1) “tens of thousands of children” have NOT been killed in Gaza. Almost half of those killed were Hamas members, many others were adults,… https://t.co/4HpI4N226H — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) February 2, 2026

“In just a few sentences, @TuckerCarlson offers up some of the most venal lies ever spoken about the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” wrote Friedman on x, adding:

1) “tens of thousands of children” have NOT been killed in Gaza. Almost half of those killed were Hamas members, many others were adults, and the ratio of civilians to combatants killed is the lowest in the history of urban warfare. 2) Israelis are not “happy to murder” children — they haven’t “murdered” anyone as those children unfortunately killed in battle lost their lives because Hamas terrorists intentionally placed them in harm’s way as human shields. Israel laments the loss of life of every child. 3) Jews do not believe in “blood guilt” — that’s just a ridiculous blatant lie. No one is subject to retribution by the state because of the sins of their ancestors; 4) Amalek was a biblical enemy of Israel that is condemned for destruction in the Bible. The lesson that carries forward is that Israel should defeat its enemies, not bystanders without guilt; and 5) I didn’t see you referring to a single resident of Gaza who came to the aid of the hundreds of Israeli hostages held under the most barbaric conditions. That’s because none exists.

