Australian Reporter Apologizes for Viral On-Air Moment at the Olympics — Admits She Was Drinking

An Australian reporter apologized for a viral video of her appearing to drunkenly slur her words on-air at the Winter Olympics.

In the clip, Channel 9 sports reporter Danika Mason began by first ranting about coffee.

“Literally, the — like, the price of coffee over here is actually fine,” Mason said from Italy as her colleagues could be heard laughing. “It’s more the price of coffee in the U.S. that we are gonna have to get used to. I’m not sure about the iguanas. Where are we going with that one? But anyway, let’s get into today’s sports because there is plenty happening back home.”

Mason’s speech was clearly slurred throughout the clip.

📌 READ MORE: https://t.co/HKql0kBobM pic.twitter.com/G3yCeBsJFj — The Advertiser (@theTiser) February 18, 2026

As noted in a report from The Athletic, studio host Karl Stefanovic quickly realized how the moment would be received and jumped in to explain that cold weather can sometimes affect one’s speech. On Thursday, Mason confirmed she had been drinking when she apologized on-air and claimed to have “totally misjudged” drinking before the broadcast. The report continued:

“I want to take full responsibility, it’s not the standard I set myself,” she said in her live apology on the Thursday edition. “So in saying that, I’m genuinely really sorry and I’m thanking everyone for those messages I’ve received as well.”

