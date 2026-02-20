MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin Argues Trump Admin Will ‘Use Other Mechanisms’ to Keep Tariffs In Place

MS NOW Senior Legal Reporter Lisa Rubin explained to anchor Ana Cabrera in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump’s emergency global tariffs that the tariffs likely aren’t actually going to end anytime soon.

“In the meantime, Lisa, there were a lot of businesses who were waiting for this, a lot of consumers, and of course a lot of foreign governments who were wondering what this is going to end up being — because now that the Supreme Court has ruled against the use of that power to exert these tariffs or invoke them, where’s all the money that has been collected going to go? Does it have to be refunded?” asked Cabrera, listing off some of the key questions surrounding Friday’s bombshell ruling.

“Those are good and valid questions to ask, and as messy as this opinion is, it gets even messier with respect to the pragmatics of what you just asked, right? How does the money get back?” Rubin replied, adding:

But also, the White House has essentially said, if we lose in the Supreme Court, we have lots of other mechanisms that we can use to impose the same or similar tariffs. And so I’m really looking this morning to see how the White House deals with this backlash and what they say their next move is, because they may claim that there needs to be no interruption in these tariffs — that even though there was no statutory or constitutional justification here for using IEEPA to impose these tariffs, they can just essentially draw on another authority and continue business as usual with respect to the imposition of tariffs here in this country.

Rubin wasn’t the only one who made the case that tariffs weren’t ending anytime soon. Brookings Institution fellow Jessica Riedl posted a similar take to social media, “I regret to inform you that most of these tariffs are going nowhere. Anyone who watches Trump knows he will just illegally reimpose most of those tariffs under one of the other tariff sections and then wait a year for the court to litigate it. Rinse and repeat.” Riedl shared a tweet listing off other ways Trump can continue to levy tariffs.

I regret to inform you that most of these tariffs are going nowhere. Anyone who watches Trump knows he will just illegally reimpose most of those tariffs under one of the other tariff sections and then wait a year for the court to litigate it. Rinse and repeat https://t.co/WjoOXtltSJ — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) February 20, 2026

