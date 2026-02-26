College Football Podcaster Unlists Trump Interview from His YouTube Channel Amid Heavy Blowback

College football analyst Josh Pate has unlisted the podcast episode featuring his interview with President Donald Trump following a wave of scrutiny.

Last week, Pate announced on social media that an upcoming episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show would include an interview with the President of the United States. Viewers were initially disappointed over the news and wished for Pate to keep his show apolitical. In response, Pate assured everyone that the conversation was primarily about football and there was no political discussion.

When the episode premiered, it was discovered that his interview with Trump was only 10 minutes long. From the three-and-a-half-minute mark on, Pate’s questions were all about Trump’s presidency.

That sparked even more backlash. On Thursday afternoon, fellow college football YouTuber Uncle Lou pointed out that the Trump interview had been deleted.

Pate deleted the trump video from his YouTube channel. The livestream is still up. Not sure what the thinking is with that. — Uncle Lou (@crazyunclelou) February 26, 2026

To be more specific, the video was unlisted. At the time of writing, the video was not visible on Pate’s YouTube page, but it could still be accessed if one had a link to the video. Upon clicking the link, the episode can be watched with no issues whatsoever. At the bottom of the video, however, there is text that makes clear the video has unlisted.

