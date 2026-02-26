The hosts of The View were surprised when a CNBC anchor told them what Wall Street thinks about President Donald Trump.

During a discussion at the outset of Thursday’s episode, Whoopi Goldberg was caught off guard by the take from CNBC’s Sara Eisen — filling-in for Alyssa Farah-Griffin, who is on maternity leave.

“It seems that the market doesn’t really pay attention to who is president,” Goldberg said. “The market does what it does.”

“Actually, the market likes this president, I think,” Eisen said.

“Really?” Goldberg said.

“There’s a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies,” Eisen added.

“Ah,” Goldberg said.

Sunny Hostin proceeded to quiz Eisen about Trump’s signature economic move — which was recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

“The tariffs are helpful for growth?” Hostin asked.

“The tariffs usually wouldn’t be helpful for growth, but they haven’t been as bad as everybody expected,” Eisen said.

“But they’re not good,” Hostin said.

“It helps rich people,” Joy Behar added. “It doesn’t help poor people or middle-income people.”

That line was met with applause from the audience, and Eisen said Behar’s take was “fair.” But the CNBC anchor went on to argue the tariffs have not had the negative impact many critics predicted.

“When the tariffs were announced, everyone thought it would be, like, massive inflation, and the market would fall apart and the economy would fall apart,” Eisen said. “And it hasn’t. The companies have absorbed it. You know what? They’ve never been more profitable right now.”

“If you are wealthy, then it’s great,” Hostin replied. “If you’re middle class, or under the middle class, then it is not good at all.”

“Hundred percent,” Eisen said. “But what I would say to that is…it helps to have exposure to stocks. More people should have exposure to stocks”

“Well, if you’re getting paid minimum wage, you don’t have exposure to stocks,” Hostin said.

“And that’s part of why he wants to get more 401k programs,” Eisen responded.

Watch above, via ABC.

