Diamondbacks Game Delayed by Bees in the Netting — Then Beekeeper Saves the Day and Throws the First Pitch as a ‘Thank You’

Ahmad Austin Jr.May 1st, 2024, 10:50 am
 
Beekeeper ends delay at Arizona Diamondbacks game

Twitter

The Arizona Diamondbacks rewarded a beekeeper who ended the delay of Tuesday’s game by letting him throw the first pitch in one of the most bizarre scenes at a baseball field.

Before the game was set to begin, the Diamondbacks announced it had been delayed due to hundreds of bees gathering on the netting behind home plate. The social media team decided to have some fun with the unorthodox delay by posting random facts about bees.

Then, roughly an hour after the announcement, a beekeeper appeared on the field. Using a scissor lift, the man ascended to the source of the delay and got to work. The crew at Chase Field elevated the moment by playing Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” as the beekeeper was working.

The man, identified as Matt Hilton of Blue Sky Pest Control, then threw out the first pitch to a very appreciative crowd.

During an interview, Hilton revealed that he was at his son’s game when the organization called him about the issue.

“I was actually at my son’s tee ball game,” Hilton said. “It was the last game of the season when I got the call to come out here.

“I thought I was here to just take care of a bee problem and people were pretty hyped up.”

Tags: