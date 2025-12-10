ESPN’s Troy Aikman Slams NIL System After He Sent Money to UCLA Football Player Who Transferred After Just One Season: ‘I’m Done With It’

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman revealed that he’s “done” with the NCAA’s NIL system after he sent money to an athlete who eventually transferred from the school.

Aikman made the admission on Monday’s episode of Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. During a discussion about Lane Kiffin and his abrupt departure from Ole Miss, Deitsch asked Aikman if Ole Miss should have let Kiffin finish out the season despite the fact that he was leaving for rival LSU. In his response, Aikman called the college football landscape the “wild west” in this new era of players being paid. He then shared his own experience with NIL funding:

Where I’m at with it is I think there has gotta be some leadership at the very top that kinda cleans all of this up, and starting with players that accept money. There’s gotta be some accountability and responsibility on their behalf to have to stick with a program. I gave money to a kid. I won’t mention who. I’ve done it one time at UCLA. Never met the young man. He was there a year. He left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank-you note. So, it’s one of those deals to where I’m done with NIL. I mean, I wanna see UCLA be successful, but I’m done with it.

Some have speculated that Aikman was referring to former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore, who transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season.

This has to be Dante Moore and Chip Kelly https://t.co/146VFKSWj7 pic.twitter.com/G8ME4sVIbS — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) December 9, 2025

Troy Aikman on NIL: “I gave money to a kid, I won’t mention who. I’ve done it one time at UCLA, never met the young man. He was there a year, he left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank you note. So, it’s… pic.twitter.com/HqkRIHZUkY — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) December 9, 2025

Troy Aikman says he's "done with NIL" after writing a "sizeable check" to an unnamed #UCLA player and watching that player leave the following year. He also mentioned not even receiving a thank you from the player. Unclear who, but some assume the player is Dante Moore… pic.twitter.com/PWOuiZ7kqE — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlson_) December 9, 2025

—