‘Sir, Excuse Me!’ CNN Anchor Presses House Republican on Affordability Crisis and Trump’s Farmer Bailout

CNN’s Brianna Keilar pressed Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) on affordability in a tense exchange, asking the lawmaker multiple times if he’s actually listening to farmers saying trade policies are driving their prices up.

Alford joined Keilar on Tuesday and discussed President Donald Trump’s announcement of a one time $12 billion bailout payment to American farmers. The payment comes as some farmers, including American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland, have red-flagged Trump’s trade policies. Ragland told CNN this week that current trade policies have put farmers in the worst economic position he’s ever seen.

Alford said:

This money is going to be used by these soybean farmers, by the cotton farmers in the southeastern part of Missouri, by the corn farmers in Missouri to go and get those loans now from from the banks, because they were not going to be able to get these loans based on their losses and the help, the safety nets not being there. We are giving the farmers their safety nets through 80% of the farm bill that was passed through the One Big Beautiful Bill. Those safety nets are there. An increase in reference prices. We are helping the American farmers. Donald J. Trump knows the importance of feeding America and the world, and we’re going to get it done.

“But that’s not what farmers are telling you,” Keilar said, noting one farmer told Alford at a town hall over the summer that trade tensions with China have led to a high increase in supply costs.

Ragland also noted that though China is buying soybeans again after stopping amid trade negotiations with China, they are not buying at the level they previously were — and they are the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans.

“Do you think the administration is understanding this? Do you think they’re getting that message?” Keilar asked.

“Oh yeah, they do and they understand as I do that it was Joe Biden that drove up the price of fertilizer and fuel with his war on fossil fuels,” Alford shot back.

“That’s not what this farmer told you,” Keilar said. “So what do you say to him?”

“Well, that’s what I’m telling you,” Alford said.

The two then cross-talked while Keiler brought up the farmer’s point repeatedly and Alford tried to press on.

“Sir, excuse me, you heard him, he said this to you. This farmer explained to you when he saw his prices rise,” she said.

“Yes, we need to look at fertilizer prices. Fuel has come down and will continue to come down thanks to Donald Trump,” Alford said.

“Are you listening to your constituents?” Keilar asked. “Because he was very clear about why his prices were going up.”

Alford explained he’s dealt with insults and hundreds of questions at town halls from constituents.

“I took 256 questions and sat there and listened, listened to insults, listened to yelling, listened to name calling, and answered when they wanted to be respectful,” he said. “I remember that farmer. I understand his concern, but the large number of farmers in Missouri believe in Donald J. Trump and that he’s going to get things done.”

