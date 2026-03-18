Former Iranian Soccer Accuses Government of Holding Families ‘Hostage’ if Players Speak Out: ‘This Is the DNA of the Regime’

A former Iranian soccer player on Wednesday detailed the experience of the national team as it has faced intense scrutiny from the government.

The Iranian women’s national team made global headlines for its silent protest of the government at a recent tournament in Australia. The team refused to sing along during the playing of the country’s national anthems, prompting some back in Iran to label them “traitors.”

Because of that reaction, there were concerns that the women could face severe punishment if they returned home. President Donald Trump called on Australia to offer asylum to the players, and even claimed they would be welcome in the U.S. if needed.

Although the players initially accepted Australia’s offer, the majority of them eventually returned to Iran. Just two stayed in Australia.

Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum, former player Shiva Amini claimed the players were convinced to return by a team staffer. That staffer, she alleged, was sent by the Iranian government to dissuade them from seeking asylum.

Amini continued:

So what happened, you saw that photo. Those players, six players, like, with the biggest smile, and they were without hijab — and at the same time worried — but they were happy because they could have a beautiful future in Australia; but this woman, like, changed everything and. They got, actually– they hold hostage their families, the regime. This is the DNA of the regime. So this is their tactic, to threaten your family. And in that moment, because I was in that situation, and it’s really hard. This is about your future or about your family. This is a big guilt on your shoulder. At the same time, you are thinking about your future. You are so happy because you don’t have to wear that hijab. You feel freedom. But at the same time, you have to think about your family because they’re gonna lose everything, they’re gonna torture, they’re gonna face even imprisonment, or rape.

Amini fled Iran in 2017 and was granted asylum in Switzerland, where she now coaches the sport. She faced severe backlash for posting photos of herself during a trip to Europe. In the photos, Amina wore shorts, did not wear her hijab, and was seen playing soccer with men.

Watch above via Fox News

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