Trump Announces Women’s Iranian Soccer Team Is Being ‘Taken Care Of’ by Australian PM: ‘He’s On It!’

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the Iranian women’s soccer team is being “taken care of” by Australia’s government.

In a Truth Social post, Trump revealed that he had just spoken with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the team’s status. Trump previously called for Australia to offer asylum to the players to prevent them from being forced back to their home country. Trump said:

I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team. He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way. Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return. In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation. God bless Australia! President DONALD J. TRUMP

At the time of writing, the team was in Australia for an international tournament. During a recent game, the players stood silent during the Iranian national anthem. Some feared that act would be met with punishment by the Iranian government, forcing five players to seek asylum in Australia. Trump warned the players could face execution if they returned to Iran, prompting him to offer asylum in the U.S. if Australia didn’t.

