‘I’m Not Doing This!’ Piers Morgan Ends Interview After Manosphere Influencer Brings Up His Wife’s Pool Boy Joke

Piers Morgan’s interview with a “Manosphere” influencer came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when the streamer flashed a picture of Morgan’s wife lounging by the pool in her bathing suit.

The bizarre moment happened about 15 minutes into an interview Morgan was doing with Harrison Sullivan, who is better known as “HSTikkyTokky” on TikTok and other social platforms. Things were already a bit tense before the conversation went completely off the rails when Sullivan mocked the host for a picture his wife Celia Walden posted on Instagram.

Piers Morgan walks off his own show after things get heated with HStikkytokky over his past wife 😭 “Let’s end this, please.” pic.twitter.com/hx5WR3NFWk — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) March 18, 2026

The picture from 2022 showed Walden laying down next to a sign that read “Wanted: Pool Boy”; her caption read, “Applications now open.”

Sullivan pulled the picture up on his iPhone and showed it off to the camera right after Morgan said he was acting like a two-year-old.

“Listen, sir, I don’t know why you come on and talk like you’re holier than thou,” Sullivan said. “As soon as you’re away — what is this? Applications are open? That’s your ting, bro. That’s your girl.”

Sullivan pressed his phone up to the camera as he chided Morgan.

“Alright, let’s end it. Let’s end this. Let’s end this, please,” the host said.

“Cooked!’ Sullivan spouted.

“You know what, I’m not doing this! Sorry guys, it’s pointless,” Morgan fired off.

He then got up and walked away from his desk, and the Piers Morgan Uncensored feed cut to a promo picture of the host. Sullivan — who was livestreaming the interview on his Kick channel— could be seen cracking up in the other half of the screen.

“Tell him to come back on and we’ll chill out,” he said.

That came a few minutes after Morgan had confronted Sullivan for previously saying he would “disown” his son if he was gay. Morgan said that was “brazenly homophobic.” That led to Sullivan accusing Morgan of hanging out with dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“What I do with my children is up to me… I don’t agree with you going to Epstein’s island and having freak offs with Ghislaine Maxwell and the rest of them,” Sullivan said. He then brought it up a few more times.

Morgan said Sullivan was making himself look “very stupid,” and denied ever meeting Epstein. “I never met the man, never went to his island. I met Ghislaine Maxwell for 5 minutes,” he said.

And his patience was clearly running thin with Sullivan by the time the photo fiasco happened.

“You’re a little half-wit… there’s no point in me wasting my time talking to you,” Morgan grumbled right before the final blow.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sullivan, he was one of several influencers profiled in Louis Theroux’s new documentary Inside the Manosphere on Netflix.

Here’s a blurb from Glamour about Sullivan:

The British influencer has previously been dubbed a “pound shop Andrew Tate” and, in an earlier interview with a journalist, admitted to being “racist…a misogynist…homophobic.” He initially built a following through fitness content before pivoting to videos focused on wealth-building, including cryptocurrency trading.

Sullivan has 247,000 followers on Kick, 305,000 on Instagram, and 175,000 on TikTok. The interview has not run on Morgan’s YouTube show yet.

You can watch the moment Morgan ditches the interview on Kick by clicking here, or by checking out the X clip above.

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