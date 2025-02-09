JUST IN: Philadelphia Eagles Crush Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Super Bowl LIX at a score of 40-22.

The Chiefs were plagued by issues during the game with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes being sacked a total of six times during the game. The Eagles started the game strong, going into halftime with the score at 24-0. The Chiefs scored a touchdown in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to fix the holes in their defense with Mahomes getting sacked yet again the same quarter. The Eagles also scored multiple interceptions during the game.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown with less than two minutes in the game, turning the score to 22-40, but it was again not enough to change the outcome the broadcasters could already see coming. The outcome was done with over a minute left in the game. This is the second Super Bowl victory for the Eagles. The Chiefs were working on their fourth and third consecutive.

Commentator Tom Brady, former quarterback himself for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, chalked up the Chiefs’ loss to an inability to provide “pass protection,” noting during the game that Mahomes was under pressure and did not have nearly as much time as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to make decisions.

The halftime show was performed by rapper Kendrick Lamar and the broadcast was nearly interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protester who was quickly sacked on the field by security.

The game was broadcast on FOX, and fans were less than impressed with the new scorebug design for the game as it was almost universally roasted on social media.

Musician Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, found herself facing booing at the game when she was shown on the jumbotron, while President Donald Trump himself faced some jeers while entering the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. He did later earn some applause when shown on the jumbotron, a moment he compared to Swift’s on Truth Social.