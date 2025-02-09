Trump Taunts Taylor Swift After Super Bowl, Claims She Was ‘BOOED Out of the Stadium’: ‘MAGA Is Very Unforgiving!’

President Donald Trump taunted Taylor Swift on Sunday after both attended Super Bowl LIX, erroneously claiming she was “BOOED out of the stadium” during the game.

Swift went viral on social media during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs because she earned some boos from the crowd the first time she was shown on the jumbotron. Cameras showed, however, that she was in attendance far beyond this early moment.

Trump earned some jeers himself entering Caesar’s Superdome in New York, though he earned cheering later too.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump actually predicted a win for the Chiefs in his pre-Super Bowl interview, but the team ended up crushed by the Eagles with a score of 40-22.

“I have to go with Kansas City. I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic — it’s going to be just a great game,” Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier.

On Truth Social, Trump further amplified the Swift moment by comparing applause for him at one point to the boos she received, though the videos make no mention of the mixed reception he received entering the stadium. Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Swift attended the game in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs. Trump praised Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes shortly before the game, calling the latter part of “MAGA.”

Another Sunday Truth Social post made it appear Trump prefers college sports to the NFL.

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t” he wrote. “Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?”