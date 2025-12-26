Lane Kiffin Says He Took Basket From Grocery Store Because ‘You Have to Pay For Bags’

Louisiana State University head football coach Lane Kiffin was seen taking a shopping basket home from the store to hold his groceries because “you have to pay for bags” in a TikTok posted by his daughter, Landry Kiffin, on Thursday.

In late November, Kiffin left his position as Ole Miss’s head football coach, instead signing a seven-year, $91 million contract with LSU. The deal makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football, just behind the University of Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Kiffin is set to receive around $13 million annually.

The video posted by his daughter shows a flip-flop-wearing Kiffin holding a packed plastic basket from a grocery store in what looks to be his own house. The post is captioned, “Sent him to the store alone for the first time,” adding that his “shopping privileges are revoked.”

“I don’t get it,” Kiffin can be heard saying in response to his daughter’s confusion. She then asks, “Why did you bring that back?”

“How else was I supposed to carry it? You have to pay for bags! They said you have to pay for bags. And it was self-checkout, so I just — ” The video then cuts.

Responding on Friday to an X post featuring the TikTok, Kiffin said of his daughter, “Have you not seen how Landry spends money?? Someone has to save some in this family.” He added the following hashtags as well: “#ReturnedBasket #SaveEnvironmentNoBags #SetExampleForKids #FlyCommercial #ServeOthers.”

Have you not seen how Landry spends money?? Someone has to save some in this family 💸 😂 #ReturnedBasket #SaveEnvironmentNoBags #SetExampleForKids #FlyCommercial #ServeOthers — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 26, 2025

Kiffin’s departure from Ole Miss to LSU just a month ago sent shockwaves well beyond the sports world. At the time of his announcement, Ole Miss flaunted an 11–1 record, prompting criticism from commentators across sports and political media circles who accused him of abandoning his team midseason.

Frequent CNN guest Bakari Sellers slammed LSU on X for the move, implying Kiffin’s hiring wasn’t a good look for a program wanting players “with good character,” while Fox’s Lisa Boothe wrote that “mutual hatred for Lane Kiffin seems to be a uniting force.”

LSU went from Brian Kelly to Lane Kiffin, but want kids with good character. Lol Don’t need to hear anything else about kids sitting outta bowl games, the portal, etc. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 30, 2025

Mutual hatred for Lane Kiffin seems to be a uniting force. 🤝 — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 1, 2025

–