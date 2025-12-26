Fox News contributor Joe Concha insisted the Biden family intentionally obscured Joe Biden in their Christmas photo, telling host Charles Hurt that “there are no accidents.”

Concha, a former Mediaite employee, discussed the photo that went viral yesterday due to Biden’s face being partially obscured. Every family member, including First Lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden, appears perfectly framed in the photo– except for the former president, who can be partially seen standing behind his wife.

Hurt said he was unsure whether the photo’s framing was intentional or merely accidental.

“I studied it, and I’m sort of torn between thinking it was just a screw up or something like that,” said Hurt. “And then also thinking maybe it really is an effort by even the family to try to make him, Joe Biden, disappear.”

Concha, for his part, said he believed it was the latter case, reflective of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“I remember at the DNC in August of that year, where they put Biden on night one, they made sure he didn’t go on until it was like 11:30 on the East Coast, and then they got him out of the convention so you wouldn’t have to see him again.”

He continued:

But look at that picture. It’s as if Hunter Biden is running the family. He’s in the middle. You don’t– dad’s always at the front seat of the table, at the head of the table. He should be in the middle of that picture. Instead, he’s just like an uncle who tried to sneak in at the last second who kind of really isn’t related to everybody. So, I almost feel sorry for the guy at this point that he’s relegated to that. And any picture like that, you know, there are no accidents, especially from a former president. These things are choreographed, you think, pretty well. And that was just, I’m sorry, disrespectful to a former president and father and grandfather.

Concha’s comments echo others who took issue with Biden’s position in the photo.

“I think it’s disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president’s social media,” conservative author Andy Ngo wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “This is a former president of the United States being shoved in the background and half covered up by his wife in his own photo. [It] could almost be a joke but I don’t think it is.”

Watch above via Fox News.