Mike Francesa Claims NY Mets Clubhouse Was ‘Split’ Over Player’s Support of Trump

Mike Francesa on Tuesday suggested that one player’s support of President Donald Trump was a source of friction within the New York Mets clubhouse.

On a recent episode of The Mike Francesa Podcast, Francesa was conveying his outlook on the team ahead of the 2026 season. At the time of writing, the Mets already lost three big pieces in the form of closer Edwin Diaz, star first baseman Pete Alonso, and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Francesa explained how it could actually get even worse, adding:

The Mets are going to have a completely new look. Hey, the idea that they could come back and not have Diaz, Alonzo, Nimmo, and maybe even [shortstop Francisco Lindor], tells you that they are a completely different team — except for the right fielder who now the team is built around. My understanding was that — I checked into it — Lindor and Soto was never a buddy-buddy. It was never Soto and [New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge]. Soto loved Judge. Judge went out of his way to treat Soto very well in every way. He was a wonderful teammate. Soto loved Judge, and my understanding is Lindor and Soto got off on the wrong foot when Lindor did not call him and welcome him to the team. But it was never that they couldn’t play together or anything major.

When it came to tensions between Lindor and Nimmo, however, Francesa claimed the situation was much differemt.

“The Nimmo-Lindor thing, my understanding was political” Francesa said. “Had to do with Trump. One side liked Trump, one side didn’t like Trump. So Trump’s splitting up the Mets between Nimmo and Lindor. That’s my understanding. It started over Trump, as crazy as that sounds. Crazier things have happened.”