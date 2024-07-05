Nathan’s Lemonade Drinking Contest Goes Horribly Wrong as Competitor Hurls During Celebration

A moment of celebration quickly turned grotesque when a contestant in Nathan’s Famous Lemonade Chug Contest suddenly barfed all over the stage.

During the contest, reigning champion Eric “Badlands” Booker set a new record when he downed a gallon of lemonade in 21 seconds. He bested the previous record of 23.08 seconds set by himself.

With the win, Booker has now won every lemonade chug since the contest began in 2021.

ERIC BADLANDS BOOKER NEW WORLD RECORD IN THE NATHAN’S FAMOUS LEMONADE CHUG 🍋 pic.twitter.com/fTkdn3NRqV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2024

That dominant performance, however, was overshadowed shortly after the presentation of Booker’s championship belt. As Booker stood there with multiple belts draped over his shoulders, the contestant to his right threw up the immense amount of lemonade he had just consumed.

The man projectile vomited multiple times as the crowd groaned at what they were witnessing.

bro listen to the crowd LMAOO pic.twitter.com/lfDG2ftpQy — IcyVert (@IcyVert) July 4, 2024

Booker then leaned toward him and gave the man a pat on the back as he was escorted off the stage.

Also in the day’s festivities was the event that’s almost become synonymous with the Fourth of July itself — the hot dog eating contest. Sixteen-time champion Joey Chestnut was barred from the contest due to his sponsorship with Impossible Foods, leaving 39-year-old Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago to capture the crown with 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

To fill that Independence Day void, Chestnut participated in an alternate event Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas. There, he ate 57 hot dogs in just five minutes.