‘Bondi Cannot Escape Accountability’: Mace Insists She Will Get Ex-AG to Testify on Epstein

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) vowed on Wednesday that ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi will still be compelled to testify before the House Oversight Committee, despite a committee spokesman saying Bondi was off the hook.

“Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General. Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title,” wrote Mace on social media, adding:

She will still have to appear before the Oversight Committee for a sworn deposition. The American people deserve answers, and we expect her to appear as soon as a new date is set.

Mace joined with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Wednesday in publishing a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) to “make clear former Attorney General Pam Bondi remains obligated to comply” with the subpoena. Mace had previously told CNN she believes she has the votes to force Bondi to comply even if Comer tries to cancel the deposition.

“I’m not backing away from that or backing down from that. I do believe the handling of the Epstein files was done in a very poor manner by her and her office, and there are still questions that she has answers to that are very serious, and she has information I believe that will be important to the committee. So I’m moving forward. If I could still have the majority of support from the committee — it won’t be just me — I have to have the support of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move forward if the chairman wants to try to squash it,” Mace told CNN last week.

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