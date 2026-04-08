‘There Is No Ceasefire’: Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Paints Grim Picture of Trump’s Iran Deal

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov painted a grim picture of President Donald Trump’s recent deal with Iran, saying on Wednesday, “There is no ceasefire.”

Tarlov and her co-hosts on The Five discussed the president’s Tuesday announcement that he had agreed to a two-week pause of hostilities with Iran, hours after Trump threatened that “a whole civilization” would die if a deal was not reached.

The particulars of the agreement have already caused widespread confusion, with Iran striking Israel within minutes of Trump’s announcement, Iran accusing the U.S. of violating the terms of the deal, and Israel launching strikes against Lebanon, which may or may not have gone against the ceasefire terms.

When co-host Greg Gutfeld asked Tarlov for her take on the deal, Tarlov called the two-week pause “a complete fiction,” claiming that even many supporters of the president saw the clear flaws in the agreement.

Read her remarks below:

I stand, I think, in reality that there is no ceasefire. I was watching coverage of this last night, flipping around, obviously watching your show, Jesse [Watters], and perusing some other channels, and there were split screens between, you know, “White House announces ceasefire” and missiles raining down on the Israelis. We know that Israel was sending rockets back to Iran. We know what today has looked like in Lebanon with what the Israelis are doing there. It’s one of the highest death toll days. So, the ceasefire was a complete fiction. And what J.D. Vance is saying and the White House now, Karoline Leavitt, that those ten points were completely unacceptable, that’s only because some of the biggest boosters of the administration came out and said, “Are you kidding me? Look at what you are agreeing to.” Like Mark Levin, who has obviously been very close to this process, he took what “Fox & Friends” had put up this morning and said these ten points are a disaster. Last night, Larry Kudlow asked on social media, “Is this what we want?” The deal, the ten points they sent in response to our 15 points, allow them, as Dana [Perino] said, to control the Strait of Hormuz and decide what they charge. So, that could be $2 million per tanker, and they split that with the Omanis, or then the FT this morning reported a proposal to do $1 for every barrel, and they want to be paid in crypto, which would be untraceable, and we know that because Donald Trump loves to be paid in crypto. No shutting down of the nuclear program. They continue to enrich uranium. The leadership, not a problem, can keep supporting the proxy forces. That’s the Hezbollah problem. And then that sanctions would be lifted. We already took off $14 billion in sanctions. This would go even further, and Donald Trump would be the first president, certainly in recent memory, that didn’t have economic sanctions on Iran.

Watch above via Fox News.

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