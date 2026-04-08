JD Vance Weirdly Invokes His Marriage When Talking About Nuclear Enrichment

Vice President JD Vance made an odd comparison on Wednesday when discussing U.S. negotiations with Iran over nuclear enrichment.

Vance spoke to reporters before he returned from Hungary, where he was campaigning for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is seeking re-election. The vice president was asked about the Tuesday ceasefire agreement between Iran and the U.S., and if President Donald Trump’s administration would consider allowing Iran to continue to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

“What the president has said is that we don’t want Iran to have the capacity to build a nuclear weapon. The president has also said that we don’t want Iran enriching towards a nuclear weapon, and we want Iran to give up the nuclear fuel,” he said. “Those are going to be our demands during the negotiation, and again, we’re going to see what the Iranians are going to give up.”

The vice president was then questioned about Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s Tuesday accusation that the U.S. had already violated three terms of the ceasefire agreement, one of which Ghalibaf claimed was Iran’s continued right to enrich uranium.

After addressing other terms, the Iranian speaker claimed the U.S. had violated and questioned Ghalibaf’s ability to understand English, Vance responded to the enrichment allegation by comparing the negotiations to a deal he had with his wife, Usha Vance:

The second thing Ghalibaf said, which again I found fascinating, is he said, ‘We refuse to give up the right to enrichment.’ And I thought to myself, you know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane. We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves what they actually do, and I think the president’s been very clear on the enrichment question. Our position on that has not changed.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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