NBA Coach Steve Kerr Condemns ICE for Minnesota ‘Murder’ and Trump Adminstration’s ‘Shameful’ Response

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr accused ICE of “commit[ing] murder” when an agent shot and killed protestor Renee Good in Minnesota on Wednesday after she appeared to hit the agent with her SUV.

Kerr shared his disgust with ICE and the response from President Donald Trump’s administration during a press conference on Friday evening.

“It’s shameful, really, that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it,” Kerr said.

The outspoken coach said he was happy the Minnesota Timberwolves honored Good with a moment of silence before a game on Thursday.

Kerr also ripped the Trump administration, after the president said Good had acted “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.”

Video from bystanders showed Good appeared to hit the ICE officer with her Honda Pilot after obstructing traffic for several minutes; cell phone footage from the agent at the center the shooting showed the moments leading up to the shooting.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

“It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying,” Kerr said.

This was not the first time Kerr has criticized Trump. He has been a frequent critic of the president and his decisions over the years, including lambasting Trump’s ICE raids in Los Angeles last year.

Kerr also spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he said it was time for voters to tell Trump “night night.” Trump went on to beat former Vice President Kamala Harris in the ’24 election a little more than two months later.

And more recently, Kerr joined protestors at a Bay Area “No Kings” rally in October. The coach — who has won four titles since joining the Warriors in 2014 — called it a “love fest” that was full of “beautiful people.”

Watch above, via KRON 4 in San Francisco.